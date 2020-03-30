Adapt to survive: Businesses overhaul entire operations

Business is not as usual for Meraki Whitsundays who have adapted their usual trading to include delivery and a drive through service to meet new government restrictions. Pictured: Marshall Taylor and Tara Taylor.

Business is not as usual for Meraki Whitsundays who have adapted their usual trading to include delivery and a drive through service to meet new government restrictions. Pictured: Marshall Taylor and Tara Taylor.

CAFES throughout Bowen have embraced new technologies and made operational changes in order to survive new restrictions and social distancing crackdowns.

Meraki Whitsundays cafe manager Tara Taylor said they were forced “within the space of a week” to reassess the way the business ran and adapt to offer drive-through and delivery service.

”We’d gone from being fully operational, to having to cut down to eight seats inside, and then now we’ve had to move to just takeaway,” she said.

“We are offering delivery service where we can and we’re doing a drive-through style from out the back of the shop.

“Considering the circumstances we’re doing really well, we’ve had a lot of support from people and other businesses. Everyone has been really amazing.”

Mrs Taylor said the uncertainty made it harder to stay positive, having to downsize their employees and run on skeleton staff while not knowing when the situation would get better.

“Out of everyone we are definitely in a good position, we’re right near Woolworths and they are always busy, but the government could change it all tomorrow,” she said.

“It is hard to stay positive when there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, or there is a light you just don’t know where or when.”

Le Sorelle The Sisters Coffee House owner Mrs Sinclair said adapting to the new restrictions hadn’t been easy, with no certainty about what future lockdowns may be enforced and what effect they would have on the business.

“Are we even going to be able to trade? In New Zealand fast food can’t even do delivery, there is so much uncertainty,” she said.

“If we invest in technology, it may not be able to be used if we go into full lockdown next week.”

Mrs Sinclair said they had been working on an app to make ordering easier for their customers and would also be launching an evening takeaway menu and offering a delivery service for essential workplaces including the hospital and schools.

“We will be serving the CBD, we have to be careful we don’t give ourselves an area we can’t cover,” she said.

“We are trying to service the main essential services for the workplace delivery, so the hospitals, schools, doctors, those essential services.”

Mrs Sinclair said the delivery and takeaway additions would help to make it easier for the local community but also “made sense” for the business “in an environment when everyone is in lockdown”.

Sails on Main have also launched online ordering through an app called Bopple allowing customers to order online and pick up from the store.