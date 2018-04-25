Add some Cowboys to your local Rotary network

NORTH Queensland Cowboys have both triumphed and flopped on the field, but Rotary's networking night focused on the success of the club's off-field endeavours.

MP Jason Costigan said he had never seen the NQ Cowboys so engaged with the many communities their support base crosses.

"I can go right back to those early days of Kerry Boustead tripping around the north in a busted old car, drumming up community support to get a team into the then-Winfield Cup,” he said.

"Fast forward to today and now we have homegrown people like Jeff Reibel - originally from Bowen, where the family is well-known in local business - dropping into places like the Whitsundays, explaining his role as chief commercial officer with the club that unites north Queensland.

"It was lovely to introduce Jeff at a Rotary Club of Airlie Beach networking function during the week alongside colleague Dean Payne, the Cowboys' head of corporate and consumer partnerships, whose late uncle, Max Short, was a big Cowboys supporter, respected north Queensland businessman and distinguished Rotarian, being a Paul Harris recipient.”

Jeff and Dean brilliantly explained to Airlie's Rotarians just how the Cowboys tick in a commercial sense - covering everything from TV ratings to strategic partnerships with an array of businesses.

This includes Filby's Motors, one of the 10 Toyota dealers in the north and far-north that continue to support the team in the NRL competition.

"Here's now hoping we see the Cowboys ticking again on the field as well, starting with tomorrow's must-win game against the Gold Coast.”