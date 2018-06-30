Mum loses 94 kilos after mortifying doctor’s visit

Who hasn’t stepped on the scales and instantly decided that they are going to start eating better?

A MORBIDLY obese mum who was too heavy for her doctor's medical scales has dropped a staggering 94kg.

Just 18 months ago, mum-of-one Holly Smith was mortified after her doctor's medical scales could not physically weigh her enormous 208kg, size 32 frame.

The 37-year-old from Adelaide, was forced to go to a nearby hospital to be weighed on 'special scales' that could accommodate her size.

After opting to have a gastric sleeve in December 2016, Holly has since shed an incredible 94kg while dropping seven dress sizes.

And while she is still working at getting to her goal weight of 85kg, Holly's confidence has skyrocketed after flaunting her sleek new body in a pair of size 16 skinny jeans for the very first time.

After being obese her entire life, the mum avoided weighing herself at any costs - with her only previous recorded weight being 156kg while nine months pregnant with her son Lachlan, now six, in 2011.

Holly said the weight slowly crept up on her after giving birth, as she turned to comfort food, eating family-sized blocks of chocolate and super-sized KFC meals almost every day.

The project manager said she couldn't believe she was too heavy for the 'normal' scales.

Although embarrassed by her weight, Holly admits to being overweight her whole life.

"I've tried all the different diets out there. They had a short-term effect, but it would never last.

"I'd lose a little, but then just end up stacking all the weight back on," she said.

After her son was born, Holly weighed 156kgs. Horrified, she avoided the scales from then on, living in denial.

"It can be challenging raising a child with special needs, so I took to comfort eating."

After tripping on one of her sons toys and suffering a hair fracture on her coccyx bone, Holly realised the injury wouldn't have been an issue if she was a healthy weight.

"But because I was so obese, when I fell it was far more dangerous.

The next day Holly began to research gastric sleeve surgery. She began to feel optimistic about her future once she had booked an appointment at a specialist

"But my whole world came crashing down when I stepped on the clinic scales to be weighed.

"It just kept coming up saying error. I couldn't understand what was wrong."

The doctor explained to Holly the scales only went up to 200kgs and she would have to go to the hospital to get weighed.

"I was mortified. I couldn't believe what I was hearing.

"Then when I discovered I was 208kg my heart just dropped, and I burst into tears.

"But after having the surgery in December 2016 I have now dropped half my body weight.

The next step for Holly is getting the 8kgs of excess skin removed from her stomach.

Holly was put onto a strict diet before her surgery that replaced all her meals with diet shakes, losing 19kg in two and a half months.

And then in December 2016, the mum finally had gastric sleeve surgery - which helped her lose an incredible 61kg in the first six months following the procedure.

Holly gave up the chocolate and KFC binges for good - instead opting for a low-carb diet full of lean proteins, leafy green vegetables, fresh fruit and healthy fats.

Now the mum has a personal trainer and works out at the gym 4-6 times a week, with a mixture of cardio, weights and high intensity interval training.

She said: "Before I had the surgery, it was really hard to stick to the measly shake diet.

"I was addicted to sugar, so my body was detoxing. I felt sick all the time.

"But I stuck to it, and finally lost enough weight to have the surgery.

"I lost 61kg in the first six months. I was so happy.

She said the weight started to melt off and she felt amazing when she joined the gym in July 2017 and buying her first pair of skinny jeans was an emotional experience.

"They looked incredible. I started crying tears of happiness right there in the store.

"My entire world has changed now that I've lost the weight.

"I've learnt to love my body and all that it can do. It's amazing.

"I've never been happier. I feel so alive."

BEFORE DIET

Breakfast: Mighty McMuffin meal with large full fat latte with 3 sugars (900 calories) Morning tea: Muesli bar (200 calories)

Lunch: Large 3 choice Chinese and fried rice (usually honey chicken, sweet & sour pork and Mongolian beef) with a 600ml coke (1,500 calories) Afternoon tea: King size chocolate bar or a packet of chips with another coffee (500 calories)

Dinner: Meat, vegetables and pasta but the portion for 2 people (1,500 calories)

Dessert: Chips or cheese and crackers or chocolate croissant (400 calories)

TOTAL: 5000 calories

AFTER DIET (can only eat small amount of calories due to gastric sleeve)

Breakfast: Mushroom, bacon and wonton quiche with a long black coffee (150 calories) Morning tea: Beef stock in water (7 calories)

Lunch: Smoked chicken with boiled eggs, and protein dip with veggie sticks (300 calories)

Snack: A piece of fruit (80 calories)

Dinner: Thai chicken salad (280 calories) No Dessert

TOTAL: 817 calories