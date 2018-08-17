Foul play: ‘Poo dogger’ caught in the act

A poo detective has made sure he catches culprits by setting up a security camera at his Adelaide home.

A poo detective has made sure he catches culprits by setting up a security camera at his Adelaide home.

IT'S 6.47am and dog walkers think no one is watching - but Steve Tamblyn is.

The Adelaide man got so fed up with pets pooing on his lawn, he went to great lengths to catch them in the act.

A security camera has now caught one golden retriever leaving a "rather large steaming Stanley" on the footpath outside his home while the owner stands by and takes no action.

Mr Tamblyn posted the video to Facebook with a laminated photo he pitched on the grass next to the business to try and find the culprit and get them to clean up the mess left behind.

"If anyone in the Lower Mitcham area recognises this dog walker, please remind them to pick up their dog's turd in front of my house," he wrote.

"Just because it's 6.47am doesn't mean no one is watching."

Mr Tamblyn said he had been checking the footage each morning to see of the woman had done the right thing but she hadn't.

Steve Tamblyn has been checking the footage daily but no luck yet.

"There have been a lot of dog walkers though walk past and notice it so I think this might be the last deposit left on my verge," he told the ABC.

"I'm a dog lover, I have my own dog, and I'm frequently out walking the streets of Lower Mitcham.

"I'm sick of dodging parcels left on the footpath by lazy dog owners so I thought I'll take some action here and help clean up the footpaths."

It comes after "poo jogger" Andrew Douglas Macintosh was charged with creating a public nuisance when neighbours banded together to catch the man they believed had fouled their property up to 30 times in a year.

A previously unidentified man had been running past the block three times a week and allegedly ducking up a privately-owned path "like clockwork" in the early morning and pausing to poo on it.

The residents orchestrated a plan to capture the man in the act, and in May they hit pay dirt.

Mr Tamblyn even pitched a sign in the hope the owner would return.

Mr Tamblyn's post has received dozens of shares and the video has been viewed more than 5000 times.

Everyone was quick to add their stories and frustration from around the country.

"I live in Sydney and have similar problems - some cat is doing his business on my lawn and now a dog is doing his on our nature strip," one person wrote.

"Fed up cleaning their messes. What are the owners doing? No Respect for others these days. Cannot put camera around whole property."

Mr Tamblyn has been eagerly keeping his followers updated but the poo detective hasn't cracked the case yet.