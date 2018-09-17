Menu
Login
Crime

Aussie woman guilty of joining ISIS

17th Sep 2018 5:56 PM

AN ADELAIDE woman has been found guilty of being a member of the Islamic State terror group.

A Supreme Court jury returned the verdict against 23-year-old Zainab Abdirahman-Khalif on Monday after three hours of deliberations.

The court previously heard Abdirahman-Khalif was stopped by police at Adelaide Airport after she tried to board a plane to Istanbul in July 2016.

Carrying only hand luggage and less than $200 in cash, she told officers she intended to work for an aid organisation and expected her living expenses and the cost of a flight home would be covered.

Zainab Abdirahman-Khalif was stopped at an airport in 2016.
Zainab Abdirahman-Khalif was stopped at an airport in 2016.

Abdirahman-Khalif was later released, but arrested at the Port Adelaide TAFE SA campus in May 2017, following a year-long investigation.

In evidence, a counter-terrorism police officer said 127 video files of "investigative relevance" were found on her phone, and the jury was played a compilation of violent scenes.

The court also heard she had been in communication with three young women and knew about their deadly terror attack on a police station in Kenya before it occurred.

In his closing, prosecutor Chris Winneke QC said Abdirahman-Khalif had "wholly embraced the concepts and aligned herself with the ideology of the Islamic State".

Abdirahman-Khalif was looking to fly to Turkey.
Abdirahman-Khalif was looking to fly to Turkey.

He said she had gone a step further by taking action to become a member of the group.

"She set off to go to Turkey, to engage with terrorists in the view of lending her support to Islamic State," he said "In doing so, she became a member of Islamic State."

Abdirahman-Khalif was remanded in custody to reappear before the court in October.

editors picks isis islamic state terrorism

Top Stories

    Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

    Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

    News PARKRUNNERS were back out in full force on Saturday morning as the 151st Airlie Beach Parkrun hit the boardwalk.

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    News Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    News Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    News Jean-Pierre Yerma knows it is never too late to try something new.

    Local Partners