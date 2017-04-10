ADF to wave goodbye to the Whitsundays

Members of the ADF will begin to bid farewell to the Whitsundays.

AS A sign the region is slowly returning to normality, the army will soon bid farewell to the Whitsundays.

With essential services such as power and water returned to most residential areas, North Queensland is transitioning from emergency response to recovery phase and the Australian Defence Force is seeking to send more support to Rockhampton where Cyclone Debbie also caused severe flooding.

More than 1600 ADF members were initially deployed to assist areas affected by the category four cyclone in the immediate aftermath.

Chief of joint operations command, Vice Admiral David Johnson said ADF members were warmly received by the Whitsunday region.

"The Queensland disaster recovery effort in the Whitsunday region will see a transition from a Defence supported emergency response to a Queensland Government led recovery with employment opportunities for local people and businesses," Vice Admiral Johnston said.

"Provision of clean drinking water, clearance of major routes, transport of Ergon power workers to remote locations and medical staff and supplies forward, as well as assistance to isolated communities were just some of the ways Defence was able to assist."

The decision to ease ADF assistance followed consultation with the Queensland Government, Emergency Management Queensland, state authorities and local officials.