Adopt-a-family is successful again

CAR FULL: Angela Schulz, Rob Taylor, Angela Shanks and Helen Maund from PRDnationwide getting ready to delivery their Adopt a family hamper last week.
by Tamera Francis

THE Whitsunday Times annual Adopt-a-Family Christmas appeal once again provided an opportunity for members of the community to spread the magic of the festive season to those families in need.

This year was the tenth annual present drive which provides little luxuries to families doing it tough.

Community groups anonymously nominate families whose personal information remains confidential.

This year the project reached 38 families who were helped by individuals and 17 businesses committing to the great initiative.

The sacks of goodies were delivered to the community centres last week to be passed onto the families.

Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Kellie Chart said the number of adopted families this year was lower than usual due to the impact Cyclone Debbie had.

"We didn't want to commit to families we weren't able to help, given the toll this year has taken on the region,” she said.

Ms Chart said the appeal generally aims to provide each family member with two presents, non-perishable food items and gift vouchers but the generosity of those involved usually exceeds these expectations and this year was no exception.

"This year's outcome was really good considering what the community has endured throughout 2017 and I am ecstatic that we were able to adopt out all of the families we had.”

Ms Chart has been involved with the initiative for seven years and loves seeing the businesses and families that repeatedly donate.

"We had so many families who were themselves doing it tough; not even back in their homes after the cyclone, who donated as they knew there would be others worse off than them.”

Whitsunday Times

