Adopt-a-Family with Whitsunday Pharmacy this Christmas

A KIND gesture is all it takes to make Christmas shine a little brighter for struggling families in the Whitsunday region.

The Adopt-a-Family appeal is in full swing and Whitsunday Pharmacy has jumped on board to ensure no family goes without this Christmas season.

A lone Christmas tree stands in the pharmacy, covered in tinsel with coded tags replacing the traditional baubles.

Each tag has the code of a family or child in need and underneath are the generous contributions of customers who have already donated to the cause.

Pharmacy Assistant Tanya Benson said she hopes the appeal will raise community awareness for those who are struggling.

"We understand the pressure of Christmas and what it puts on families. There are people that always go without. The best thing you can do for yourself to give to another person in need. That is fulfilment in ones' self,” she said.

"I'm pleased we can make a difference. The project is wonderful. All the staff have been 110 per cent behind it.

Gifts can be purchased and dropped at Whitsunday Pharmacy or purchased from the pharmacy itself, where they are wrapped in cellophane with the tag of the family or child assisted attached.

Monetary donations can also be made to the pharmacy to purchase items from the store which are useful to a struggling family.

All gifts and donations must in in store by December 13 after which they will be transported to the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre to be distributed.

GIFT OF GIVING:

- WHAT: Adopt-a-Family Christmas Appeal

- GIFTS: Non-perishable items, toys, cosmetic products, etc.

- WHEN: Now till December 13

- WHERE: Whitsunday Pharmacy, Shop 43, Whitsunday Shopping Centre