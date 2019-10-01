Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Rebecca Woods is hoping local businesses will help disadvantaged students out with stationery and school uniforms through its Adopt a Student program.

WHITSUNDAYS businesses are being asked to give disadvantaged students a hand for school next year.

The Adopt a Student program aims to help families buy uniforms and school books for students who may otherwise have problems affording them.

Organised by Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, the team worked in with staff from schools in Cannonvale and Proserpine to identify students who need the most help.

Now they're asking businesses to get on board and sponsor a student.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will take the money and convert it into credit for uniforms and stationery with local suppliers.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Rebecca Woods said the money would give students the help they needed to start the 2020 year.

"More and more as the years go on the... education system is becoming more expensive,” she said.

"When you start working through everything, there is a lot of money needed.

"If we can get them dressed appropriately and get them the stationery they need, that's a good start.”

Mrs Woods said businesses, or any residents who would like to help, could nominate an amount of money they would like to donate and that would be matched to the needs of students.

"Some businesses might want to sponsor $200, others may only be able to sponsor $50,” she said.

For $400, a student could be decked out in their uniform and have their stationery book list filled.

Mrs Woods said local suppliers would be used wherever possible for the items needed.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre is hoping to be able to help 20 students this year.

Any business or resident wanting to donate should contact the neighbourhood centre on 4946 7850 and they will send out a form.

Donations need to be finalised by November 30.