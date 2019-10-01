Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Rebecca Woods is hoping local businesses will help disadvantaged students out with stationery and school uniforms through its Adopt a Student program.
Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Rebecca Woods is hoping local businesses will help disadvantaged students out with stationery and school uniforms through its Adopt a Student program. Monique Preston
News

Adopt a student: Chip in to help with rising education costs

Monique Preston
by
1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHITSUNDAYS businesses are being asked to give disadvantaged students a hand for school next year.

The Adopt a Student program aims to help families buy uniforms and school books for students who may otherwise have problems affording them.

Organised by Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, the team worked in with staff from schools in Cannonvale and Proserpine to identify students who need the most help.

Now they're asking businesses to get on board and sponsor a student.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will take the money and convert it into credit for uniforms and stationery with local suppliers.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Rebecca Woods said the money would give students the help they needed to start the 2020 year.

"More and more as the years go on the... education system is becoming more expensive,” she said.

"When you start working through everything, there is a lot of money needed.

"If we can get them dressed appropriately and get them the stationery they need, that's a good start.”

Mrs Woods said businesses, or any residents who would like to help, could nominate an amount of money they would like to donate and that would be matched to the needs of students.

"Some businesses might want to sponsor $200, others may only be able to sponsor $50,” she said.

For $400, a student could be decked out in their uniform and have their stationery book list filled.

Mrs Woods said local suppliers would be used wherever possible for the items needed.

The Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre is hoping to be able to help 20 students this year.

Any business or resident wanting to donate should contact the neighbourhood centre on 4946 7850 and they will send out a form.

Donations need to be finalised by November 30.

adopt a student cannonvale education proserpine school whitsunday neighbourhood centre whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    premium_icon Homeless man goes on property invading spree

    Crime 'They will never feel the same about their place now'. Magistrate tells man to 'get a grip' after spate of crimes.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    premium_icon Drive to give gift of sight takes off in Cannonvale

    News How you can help people across the world improve their vision

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    premium_icon Adani CEO says mine 'unlikely' to help railway diversion

    News CEO says Adani export amount unlikely to help rail diversion.

    • 1st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    LOVE: Where to find romance in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon LOVE: Where to find romance in the Whitsundays

    News If you're after a male partner, the odds are good in the whitsundays