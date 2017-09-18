26°
'Adopt, don't shop' for your next pet

PETstock assistant manager Sam Lee, pet groomer Caroline Gomder, Danielle Stag and Olivia Turner encourage the Whitsunday community to adopt a pet.
by Jacob Wilson

THERE is no need to make the two hour drive to Mackay to add a furry friend to the family.

Bowen Collinsville and Whitsundays Pet Rescue foster parents will have their pet dogs and cats on display for adoption at Whitsunday Plaza PETstock this Saturday between 10am-2pm.

PETstock Whitsunday assistant manager Sam Lee said it was important to get the message out to the community to "adopt, don't shop”.

"You can't just walk in and take the puppy and walk out with it, people can go through a process where they have their house inspected and go through all the paperwork,” she said.

"The foster parent can then come out and do a meet and greet and if they are happy they can talk to the people and get them to understand it will cost money for vet bills and training.

"From there they do a trial, and if it works you can go on to full adoption.”

There are expected to be about 20 dogs and cats up for adoption on the day.

More foster pet parents are being sought within the Whitsunday area between Strathdickie and Shute Harbour.

Anyone interested can contact Bowen Collinsville and Whitsundays Pet Rescue on 0427 774 330.

Donations are also being sought for foster parents in the form of pet food, pet litter, puppy pad wipes and worming materials.

