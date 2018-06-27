Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

YOU may have heard the cacophony of helicopters leaving Whitsunday Airport on Sunday, as Helibiz's charity helicopter safari set off bound for Cloncurry, the first stop along its 13-day journey.

The two-week adventure will take 41 people in 18 helicopters across the far reaches of northern Australia raising money for the Dolly's Dream Foundation along the way.

The foundation is a charity established by family and friends of Dolly Everett, a bullying victim who took her own life at 14 in January.

Its aim is to raise awareness of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide.

Helibiz's Troy Holloway said the safari took six months to plan, with stops including Kakadu, The Gulf, Darwin, The Kimberley, Uluru, Simpson Desert and Birdsville.

"We sell helicopters Australia wide and we invite some of the clients and people we meet through business to come on this journey,” Mr Holloway said.

"We choose to support the Dolly's Dream Foundation because it's been very topical in the media at the moment and I have two girls myself.

"The foundation does great things with the funds they are given and I actually met one of Dolly's friends at a cattle station we passed this week.”

Helicopters travelled from as far as Melbourne, country NSW and remote Queensland to the Whitsundays to travel in convoy. Started almost a decade ago by the business, it takes a different path each year supporting a different charity. Talking to the Whitsunday Times while sitting at a lagoon at Yellow Waters in Kakado looking at crocodiles, Mr Holloway said today was the fifth day of the journey.

"So far we have raised about $2000, but there will be an auction at the end of the trip to raise more money,” he said.

"This experience is pretty incredible, to experience remote parts of Australia not accessible by other means and observe our natural heritage sites from above is indescribable.”