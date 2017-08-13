Advice available to our sporting clubs

WHITSUNDAY sporting clubs and enthusiasts are encouraged to come along to a seminar next week that will focus on how to grow and better manage your group.

Whitsunday Sportspark chairperson Jason Butler said the free information evening would be held next Wednesday and was open to all new and existing sporting groups in the Whitsunday region.

Mr Butler said the seminar would give people a chance to talk with Whitsunday Sportspark representatives about planning for new or existing sports groups and looking at the resources and funding opportunities available.

He said professional Sport, Recreation and Health Consultant, Matthew Fitzpatrick of Momentum, would present details about how to expand existing membership bases, how to create a new sporting group, and police and governance requirements.

Mr Butler said the Sportspark, which was a keen advocate of junior and senior sport in the region, was home to five sports: rugby union, touch football, soccer, netball and AFL.

However, a major $6.5million redevelopment was due to begin later this year and finish in 2019, providing new and upgraded facilities for local sporting groups.

Mr Butler said next Wednesday's presentation would also give existing sporting groups information about how to handle the disruption of the building process at the Sportspark and the running of their sporting events.

"We'll also be looking at planning and strategies to build player numbers going forwards, including advertising, what volunteers are needed on the field, and how to manage competitions,” he said.

He said the overhaul to the Sportspark would include new lighting facilities, a commercial club house, updated change rooms and better fields and irrigation.