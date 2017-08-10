Advocating for tenants

IN THE aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, Whitsunday residents are more likely to be paying higher rent than they believe is fair because they don't want to "make a name for themselves” and fear losing out on future housing options, says Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods.

There has been a deluge of complaints about rent rates and tenancy agreements since the cyclone.

Tenants Queensland confirmed last week it would push for rent-capping in a State Government tenancy law reform review.

Ms Woods said people did not want to be seen as a trouble-makers "because they feel that in a small town with a small number of property managers they would make it difficult for themselves to find another premises”.

She said after the cyclone there had been a definite lack of properties available because the area had become busy with tradespeople taking out short-term leases on accommodation.

Many properties were also damaged, and owners had moved into rental properties.

"Our supply was pretty much taken up and then the extra demand was there,” Ms Woods said.

"What has happened is the landlords and property managers have said they will renew a person's lease, but at an additional 'x' amount of dollars.”

Ms Woods said tenants were then left with the decision to either accept

the increase, dispute it or vacate the premises.

"And a lot of people are not disputing, they're going ahead and paying it because they have no other option,” she said.

"They can't vacate or they will be homeless.”

Ms Woods said the Neighbourhood Centre

was focussed on helping people feel empowered and making sure they knew their rights.

She said it also has looked at options that provided training and support for property managers and landlords.

Ms Woods said when demand reduced again as tradespeople moved out of town and people moved back into their homes, rental rates would return to normal.

However, the problem could return if there was another natural disaster and if laws were not introduced to temporarily freeze rental rates in emergency or unnatural situations.

Tenants Queensland chief executive officer Penny Carr said last month the State Government released a 10-year State Housing Strategy and she was awaiting dates for the consultation period.

Ms Carr said she would push for temporary rent- capping and "just case eviction”.

Queensland Statewide Tenant Advice and Referral Service has received more than 50 referrals for cyclone- related complaints since Cyclone Debbie, said Mackay advocate Nikki Hancock.

QSTARS is a free program which provides tenants with advice to manage and sustain their tenancy.

It is managed statewide by Tenants Queensland and delivered in the Whitsunday region by Mackay Regional Community Legal Centre.