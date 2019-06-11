Menu
The Australian Electoral Commission finalised George Christensen's election success on Tuesday.
Politics

AEC finalises George's election success

Gregor Mactaggart
by
11th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
GEORGE Christensen's election as the Federal Member for Dawson was finalised by the Australian Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

All the votes have been counted after the May 18 poll.

Mr Christensen's final margin on a two-party preferred vote was 64.61 per cent compared to Labor candidate Belinda Hassan (35.39).

That represents a swing of 11.24 per cent in favour of the sitting Liberal National Party member, who is now embarking on his fourth term in Canberra.

Mr Christensen attracted 42.95 per cent of first preferences (38,164 votes), an increase of 0.32 per cent on the 2016 election.

Ms Hassan finished with 20.28 per cent of first preferences (18,022 votes), a swing against the ALP of 12.48 per cent.

One Nation's Deb Lawson was third with 13.09 per cent of first preferences (11,628 votes).

Katter's Australian Party candidate Brendan Bunyan finished fourth on 5,619 votes or 6.32 per cent of first preferences.

Next was United Australia Party contender Colin Thompson, who garnered 4.90 per cent (4,355 votes), then came The Greens' Imogen Lindenberg finished with 4,009 first preferences (4.51 per cent) and Democratic Labour Party hopeful Ann-Maree Ware received 2,835 votes (3.19 per cent).

Independent Lachlan Queenan mustered 2,478 votes (2.79 per cent), while Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party's Michael Turner received 1,741 votes (1.96 per cent).

An official event to finalise the result will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday, June 12 at the Mackay Out-Posted Centre, Ground Floor, Mackay Corporate Centre, cnr Victoria & Gregory Streets in Mackay.

Candidates, the media and members of the public are welcome to attend the declaration.

anning's conservative national party ann-maree ware australian electoral commission belinda hassan brendan bunyan colin thompson dawson deb lawson democratic labour party george christensen greens imogen lindenberg independent katter's australian party labor lachlan queenan lnp michael turner one nation politics united australia party
