Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 5:33 PM

AERIAL crews have been called in to help deal with a bushfire burning north of Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fernfield and Coast Rds behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with aerial support.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should act with caution and to conditions as road closures are expected throughout the day.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

