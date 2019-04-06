Menu
The inside of 1/12 Duell Road, Cannonvale.
Property

Affordable Whitsundays living

6th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

IN A beautiful, quiet pocket of Cannonvale and having undergone significant renovations inside and out, this easy care, three-bedroom home will definitely tick boxes for a variety of buyer groups.

The front porch is an open and relaxing place to unwind of an afternoon, watching the sun set behind the trees.

The outside area also offers side access for a boat or trailer, With plenty of grassed area front and back for the kids and pets to enjoy.

Walking through the front glass sliding doors you will be greeted with a crisp, clean colour palette, tiled floors throughout the open plan kitchen and living, and air-conditioning for added year-round comfort.

All three bedrooms are spacious, with built-in robes and master with a well finished ensuite. The stylish main bathroom is centrally located for family friendly convenience.

With only one side neighbour and lush bushland surrounds it's easy to forget you are in the centre of town.

Boasting modern finishes and perfectly suited to those who wish to live a low maintenance lifestyle, 1/12 Duell Rd is a home that must be on your inspection list.

Contact the Whitsunday sales team to book your inspection.

HOME IN FOCUS

ADDRESS: 1/12 Duell Road, Cannonvale

BED: 3. BATH: 2. CAR: 1.

PRICE: $342,000

AGENT: Whitsunday sales team, PRDnationwide Whitsunday

CONTACT: 0439 561 547 or kyledavey@prd.com.au

Whitsunday Times

