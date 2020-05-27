Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        No public health alert after COVID-19 positive miner's death

        News No evidence found linking COVID-19 positive nurse to death of 30-year-old Blackwater miner as investigation continues.

        Flying Doctors dental van on the road again

        premium_icon Flying Doctors dental van on the road again

        News Dental service to return to Collinsville after absence due to COVID-19.

        NQ travel ‘bubble’ has support of tourism operators

        premium_icon NQ travel ‘bubble’ has support of tourism operators

        News Battling tourism operators in the Whitsundays have thrown their support behind a...

        Get clicking and win with ‘Sugar Snaps’

        premium_icon Get clicking and win with ‘Sugar Snaps’

        News All stakeholders in the industry are being invited to take part in the 2020 Sugar...