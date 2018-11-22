Menu
Login
Sam Walsh, Jack Lukosius, Ian Hill, Rhylee West and Tarryn Thomas. Picture: Tony Gough
Sam Walsh, Jack Lukosius, Ian Hill, Rhylee West and Tarryn Thomas. Picture: Tony Gough
AFL

Blues swoop on young gun Walsh with top pick

22nd Nov 2018 6:36 PM

IT WAS a tight race, but Carlton has settled on its next superstar, selecting young gun Sam Walsh with the No.1 pick in Thursday night's AFL draft.

Walsh was presented with his jumper by Carlton co-captains Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty.

"It is pretty amazing really," Walsh said on stage.

"To be part of the Carlton Football Club is a huge honour.

"For the last couple of years I have looked up to those guys (Cripps and Docherty). It is such an amazing experience."

A classy midfielder, the Geelong Falcons star had long been the favourite to be the first player taken at the draft on the back of his stunning under-18 season.

 The All Australian captain, who was also named the most valuable player at this year's national carnival, is a prolific ball winner and is considered a potential club captain.  

- with AAP  

More Stories

afl draft carlton blues sam walsh geelong falcons patrick cripps sam docherty
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    A fresh lick of paint thanks to George Christensen

    A fresh lick of paint thanks to George Christensen

    News C&K Whitsunday Community Kindergarten has been granted $5634 funding from the Stronger Communities Program.

    Debate over luxury hotel plans

    Debate over luxury hotel plans

    News An application has been submitted for major development.

    A Christmas project will ensure no child goes without

    A Christmas project will ensure no child goes without

    News A Christmas project will ensure no child goes without

    Fingers crossed for courageous Whattha

    Fingers crossed for courageous Whattha

    News The puppy is facing another obstacle on his road to recovery.

    Local Partners