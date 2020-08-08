AFL genital-groping scandal widens

The AFL has been plunged further into crisis after vision emerged of two more star players in alleged groping incidents with teammates.

The game was left red-faced on Friday when Richmond defenders Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short were forced to apologise after vision showed the pair appearing to grope teammate Mabior Chol.

Two incidents were allegedly caught on camera in the changerooms, after last week's win over Brisbane and the previous clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The vision being circulated on social media allegedly showed Vlaustin putting his finger up the anus of Chol on the outside of his shorts.

It was alleged the footage also showed Vlaustin grabbing the genitals of Chol three times.

The scandal widened on Friday night with new footage showing two more alleged incidents featuring Tigers captain Jack Riewoldt and St Kilda star Dan Butler.

The Herald Sun first reported that vision of Butler appearing to grope teammate Jake Gresham's genitals and buttocks emerged on Friday night before, spreading across social media sites.

The vision allegedly shows Butler groping Gresham in the dressing rooms after the Saints' win over the Gold Coast Suns on Thursday night.

Saint Dan Butler allegedly gropes at teammate Jade Gresham's backside.

According to the report in The Herald Sun, Butler has issued an apology.

"It wasn't a premeditated action, and I have spoken to Jade and apologised."

Gresham said he was not offended by the action.

"There is no context in which this behaviour is appropriate and will ensure it is not repeated," he said.

AFL fans on social media site Reddit on Friday also uncovered vision of Riewoldt appearing to grope teammate Short.

According to fans, the vision allegedly shows Riewoldt giving Short a tap on the front of his genitals before moving his hand towards the backside of his teammate also in the dressing room after the Tigers win over Brisbane last week.

The new allegations came after the game was slammed by commentators on Friday night with footy legend Matthew Lloyd branding the contact with Chol "repulsive".

Herald Sun journalist Jon Ralph also said the league was "filthy" with the Tigers for their actions.

"My understanding was he really was mortified to be dragged into it and didn't feel like he wanted to be involved. But clearly there is an example that needs to be set," Ralph said on Fox Footy.

"For all the people out there that say 'it's just blokes being blokes', the AFL tonight is filthy on it. They say at the very least a player should have a safe space to play a game of football, which he loves doing, go into the rooms, sing the song and not get touched on the genitalia. I think at the very least we can all agree to that."

Richmond earlier releases a statement where Vlastuin and Short issued apologies for the incident.

"It was a stupid action and I am deeply embarrassed. I've apologised to Mabior," Nick Vlastuin said.

Jayden Short said: "It was unacceptable behaviour and a poor example."

Chol was unfazed by the incidents.

"I have no issue whatsoever with those players, or any of my teammates," he said.

"But (I) understand that is not the sort of example we should be setting."

Coach Damien Hardwick took off from his scheduled Friday press conference when he was first asked to comment on the allegations surrounding Vlastuin and Short.

The Tigers face Port Adelaide in a top-of-the-table showdown on Saturday.

Originally published as AFL genital-groping scandal widens