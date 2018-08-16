Menu
Footy fans have been misled by several NRL and AFL clubs. Picture: File image
AFL clubs ‘misled’ footy fans over merchandise

16th Aug 2018 3:41 PM

FOOTY fans have been misled by several AFL and NRL clubs over when and how they can return merchandise, the consumer watchdog says.

The ACCC found 21 clubs across both codes were claiming that only full-priced items that had not been worn and returned within a specified time frame would be eligible for a replacement or refund.

Some clubs also told fans they had to have the original proof of purchase.

But the ACCC says that is misleading.

Chair Rod Sims explained there were many more situations in which consumers were entitled to a refund or replacement under Australian law.

"If football fans buy a piece of merchandise that has a major failure, they are entitled to a choice of a refund or replacement," Mr Sims said in a statement on Thursday.

"Retailers must ensure their refunds and returns policies do not breach the Australian consumer law or they risk ACCC action."

All clubs, including reigning AFL and NRL champions Richmond and Melbourne respectively, have since made changes to their policies following the investigation.

