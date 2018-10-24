Menu
Login
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
AFL

AFL star battling cheating, sexting allegations

24th Oct 2018 10:52 AM

AN AFL star is reportedly at the centre of an ugly relationship breakdown with his ex girlfriend.

According to reports, the football star's ex-girlfriend has posted several screengrabs of the player's messages to other women.

Screengrabs of the unverified messages circulating on social media on Wednesday accuse the player of sending several lewd messages to a number of women.

The messages also mention drug taking.

The Herald Sun reported on Wednesday the messages were unleashed by the player's ex-girlfriend, who was able to access them through the player's iCloud storage.

Unverified screengrabs show the player allegedly discussing hiding his romantic affairs with one woman from his girlfriend.

Another image shows a conversation between the player and a woman discussing a sex act.

It comes just one day after AFL star Shane Mumford was filmed snorting a white powder in a three-year-old video.

Related Items

afl cheating scandal editors picks texting scandal

Top Stories

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    All I know is I'm lost without you

    News Police are searching for the owner of a 1EX00 Tom Tom GPS.

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    News Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

    Naked body found in Bowen

    Naked body found in Bowen

    News A man's body has been found in Bowen on Saturday morning.

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Sport Whitsunday athlete claims victory on world stage

    Local Partners