Action packed scratch match

Whitsunday Sea Eagles Family Fun Day scratch match
Whitsunday Sea Eagles Family Fun Day scratch match
FROM inflatable water slides to sausage sizzles and a cold beverage - the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Family Fun Day today had it all.

Family and friends gathered around Whitsunday Sports Park oval at 3pm to watch two teams filled with players from the masters, seniors, reserves, womens and kids sides take to the field.

For more on the Whitsunday Sea Eagles new committee and direction see the Whitsunday Times this week.

Whitsunday Times

