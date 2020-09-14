AFL star charged with aggravated assault

In response to “extremely serious” allegations, WA Police have reportedly arrested and questioned Sydney Swans youngster Elijah Taylor.

Sydney Swans rookie Elijah Taylor has reportedly been charged with aggravated assault by WA Police in Perth.

Taylor was arrested and placed into the back of a police vehicle before being taken to Cannington Police Station on Sunday night.

Channel 7 reports he has been charged with aggravated unlawful assault after several hours of questioning by detectives.

The 19-year-old was later released and driven away with a blanket covering his head. He will face court on September 30.

"Cannington Detectives have charged a 19-year-old man following an incident in Perth yesterday morning, 13 September 2020," said a statement from WA police.

"It is alleged that between 6am and 8am the man assaulted an 18-year-old woman who is known to him at a hotel in the Perth CBD.

"The 19-year-old man from Maroubra (NSW) has been charged with Aggravated Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm and was bailed to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 30 September 2020."

If found guilty, the offence carries a maximum penalty of three years behind bars and a fine of $36,000 in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia, and a maximum term of imprisonment of seven years if it is dealt with in a higher court.

Circumstances of aggravation in WA include when the alleged offender is in a domestic relationship with the victim, where a child was present, where the conduct breaches the terms of a restraining order, or where the victim is 60 years or older.

It comes after Taylor's ex-girlfriend Lekahni Pearce made claims against him on social media that were described as "very serious" by the Swans.

The charge laid on Sunday relates to an incident separate to those allegations.

Swans coach John Longmire said on Sunday night the club was aware of the latest alleged incident involving Taylor.

"We're just aware of a report and I'm sure you'll respect the fact that I've been coaching, so no comment," said Longmire.

It's the latest blow for Taylor, who made headlines last month when Pearce entered the club's quarantine accommodation in Perth, which was not permitted in the AFL's return to play protocols.

Taylor's partner was alleged to have crossed a golf course and jumped multiple fences in order to enter the Swans' biosecurity bubble. She spoke with Channel 7 soon after, confirming the true events surrounding the meet up, claiming there was no scaling of any fences.

"No security, I didn't see a security guard," she said.

"I just walked through, went to his room. That's how easy it was. I didn't jump any fences."

The Swans were given a $50,000 fine, and Taylor was stood down from the club for the remainder of the season.