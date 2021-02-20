AFL star reveals unusual baby name flip

AFL great Dane Swan has revealed the name of his first child after his partner won their discussion about an unconventional name structure.

AFL great Dane Swan has revealed the name of his first child after his partner won their discussion about an unconventional name structure.

Collingwood great Dane Swan and partner Taylor Wilson have revealed their first child's name after a week of of celebrating the birth of their son.

Swan had spoken publicly earlier this week to reveal details of the "surreal" 90-minute labour - and has now announced to the world the child has been bestowed with the name Tait Hale Wilson Swan.

Speaking on his Hump Day with Swanny and Friends Podcast, Swan admitted Wilson won the discussion about the first name.

She also appears to have won the discussion for the last-name, with Wilson's name going ahead of the footy larrikin's.

"He's a little champ, he's going well,'' Swan said.

"So Taylor won. His name is Tait Hale, which is my mum's maiden name, Wilson Swan. So Tait Hale Wilson Swan.

"I had another (name) I liked. (I said) righto you can have this one, the next one I get final decision.

"I like Tait but it wasn't my numero uno."

Swan said earlier this week he struggled to assist at times during the birth process and was told to "p*** off" at one point when trying to help.

It came during a "wild labour" at the Epworth Hospital in Melbourne.

Swan and Wilson announced last year they were expecting, having been in a relationship since 2008 when she first appeared alongside Swan on the Brownlow Medal red carpet.

Swan, says he didn't cry during the labour and was ready to joke about it on Monday.

"He's good, mum and baby are healthy and happy,'' he said in an interview with KIIS FM.

"It went really quickly actually, I didn't get much of a chance to do anything. We had a heap of plans in place and pressure points in place to relieve the stress. I went to touch her once and she told me to p*** off pretty quickly.

"She delivered with just a midwife, she did it all natural without any drugs. She was pretty incredible.

He later said: "It was wild. It was surreal actually thinking that we'd made this little thing. "Especially the way he comes out and cutting the chord. Staring at him in his little bed, thinking we made him and he's ours, is wild. I'm not sure it's all sunk in yet".

He said he was distracted during the birth by some NBA action on Saturday where he had some money invested on the result.

"It was the last week of my multi so I kind of had one eye on the Lakers and one eye on her."

After three days in hospital Swan is already light-heartedly talking about looking for an exit.

"It honestly feels like I'm in hotel quarantine. There's literally nothing to do so we just sit in a room and as the dad I've got absolutely nothing to do apart from sit here," he said.

"I'm going a bit stir crazy and I don't know how people quarantine for two weeks.

"I've been here for two nights and starting to go half mad."

Originally published as AFL star reveals unusual baby name flip