Will Tex get up for GF rematch?

Taylor Walker is in the mix to play in the grand final rematch. Picture: Sarah Reed
ADELAIDE captain Taylor Walker is a likely starter against Richmond but teammate Tom Lynch has been ruled for another AFL match.

Walker is expected to be named for Thursday night's grand final rematch, having recovered from a foot injury.

But Crows coach Don Pyke says Lynch is suffering from a virus and will miss the Adelaide Oval fixture.

Lynch missed round one because of a side strain.

"He has had a combination of a side strain and a bit of a viral thing that has been hanging around for a while," Pyke told reporters on Wednesday.

"The side strain has settled down now but from a viral viewpoint he's not quite right.

"He has been in reasonable training and we think next week he will get a full week in."

Walker's selection hinges on whether he reports any soreness after heavy training on Tuesday.

"He has done everything we have asked of him," Pyke said.

"It's just how he pulls up. He has had a session yesterday - he pulled up pretty well today.

"And it's one of those ones which we'd love to get him back in the team."

The Crows will be without suspended onballer Richard Douglas, who has been banned for one match for his head-high bump on Essendon's Zach Merrett last Friday night.

Taylor Walker is in the mix to play in the Grand Final rematch. Picture: Getty Images
Meanwhile, Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin has been cleared to play after spending Sunday night in hospital with a migraine.

It will be the 27-year-old's 200th AFL match.

Bachar Houli, who missed Round 1 with a calf problem, will also line up but Dion Prestia (hamstring) still needs to prove his fitness.

- Herald Sun 

Topics:  adelaide crows afl richmond tex walker

