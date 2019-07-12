AFL’s fastest players: Buddy puts them to shame

IT'S the domain usually reserved for the gun midfielders and dashing half-back flankers, but Sydney star Lance Franklin is the exception to the rule when it comes to the fastest players in the AFL.

The 196cm, 100kg beast, at 32, has recorded the ninth-highest speed in the AFL this season.

It's clear the 299-game, 940-goal superstar has always been a genetic freak, but the Telstra Tracker numbers underline his remarkable gifts.

The Swan is the only player taller than 190cm in the top 10, he weighs a whopping 12kg more than next heaviest, Cat Tom Stewart (88kg, 35.28km/h, sixth), and is four years older than his former teammate, Cat Gary Rohan (35.29km, fourth), and Eagle Brad Sheppard (35.14km, 10th), who are both 28.

Franklin's high mark of 35.23km/h, recorded against Richmond in Round 5, is the fastest at Sydney, but the AFL's new speed king is Richmond's moustachioed bolter Oleg Markov, who recorded a blistering 37.40km/h against the Pies in Round 2.

Markov's number is quicker than any player in the NRL - save for The Fox, Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr, who has a top recorded speed of 38.5km/h.

But he is ahead of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who is widely deemed to be the fastest in world football at 36.9km/h.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale isn’t quite as fast as Tiger Oleg Markov. Picture: Getty Images

The poor old Gold Coast Suns are propping up the AFL ladder and their fastest player, Alex Sexton (3.69km/h), is also last among the 18 clubs' quickest runners.

Geelong has three players in the top 10 in Rohan, Stewart and rookie Jordan Clark, as do the reigning premiers West Coast, with Sheppard and young guns Jack Petrucelle and Liam Ryan.

The AFL boys have a long way to go to catch the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter in 2009 recorded the supersonic time of 44.72km/h when he smashed the 100m world record at the World Championships in Berlin.

Lance Franklin is still among the fastest players in the AFL. Picture: Michael Klein

THE TOP 10

1 37.40km Oleg Markov Richmond vs. Collingwood, Rd 2, 188cm 80kg 23yo

2 36.40km Jason Johannisen Western Bulldogs vs. Carlton, Rd 13,n 180cm 79kg 26yo

3 35.60km Jack Petruccelle West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide, Rd 5, 185cm 80kg 20yo

4 35.29km Gary Rohan Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne, Rd 8, 188cm 86kg 28yo

5 35.28km Liam Ryan West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne, Rd 9, 179cm 72kg 22yo

6 35.28km Tom Stewart Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns, Rd 10, 190cm 88kg 26yo

7 35.28km Charlie Cameron Brisbane Lions vs. GWS Giants, Rd 16, 183cm 72kg 25yo

8 35.24km Jordan Clark Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne, Rd 8, 185cm 78kg 18yo

9 35.23km Lance Franklin Sydney Swans vs. Richmond, Rd 5, 196cm 100kg 32yo

10 35.14km Brad Sheppard West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood, Rd 3, 186cm 80kg 28yo

Tiger Oleg Markov is the AFL’s fastest player. Picture: Michael Klein

EVERY CLUB'S FASTEST PLAYER

Richmond Oleg Markov 37.40km/h Collingwood, Rd 9, 188cm

Western Bulldogs Jason Johannisen 36.40km/h Carlton, Rd 13, 180cm

West Coast Eagles Jack Petruccelle 35.60km/h Port Adelaide, Rd 5, 185cm

Geelong Cats Gary Rohan 35.29km/h North Melbourne, Rd 8, 188cm

Sydney Swans Lance Franklin 35.23km/h Richmond, Rd 5, 196cm

Port Adelaide Ryan Burton 34.99km/h West Coast Eagles, Rd 5, 191cm

Hawthorn Paul Puopolo 34.96km/h GWS Giants, Rd 8, 173cm

Fremantle Travis Colyer 34.74km/h Western Bulldogs, Rd 6, 174cm

Essendon Adam Saad 34.61km/h Fremantle, Rd 9, 178cm

Melbourne Sam Frost 34.56km/h St Kilda, Rd 5,194cm

St Kilda Dean Kent 34.49km/h Essendon, Rd 2, 179cm

Brisbane Lions Lincoln McCarthy 34.42km/h Western Bulldogs, Rd 8, 177cm

Adelaide Crows Lachlan Murphy 34.16km/h St Kilda, Rd 6, 176cm

Carlton Mitch McGovern 34.16km/h Hawthorn, Rd 6, 191cm

North Melbourne Robbie Tarrant 34.13km/h Fremantle, Rd 1, 196cm

Collingwood Jack Crisp 34.06km/h Port Adelaide, Rd 7, 190cm

GWS Giants Sam Taylor 33.80km/h Richmond, Rd 3, 196cm

Gold Coast Suns Alex Sexton 33.69km/h Western Bulldogs, Rd 3, 185cm