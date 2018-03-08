AFL'S Sea eagles name captains

THE votes are in and the Whitsunday Sea Eagles senior women's and men's team captains have been revealed.

Nick Roach will once again captain the men after bringing home the premiership last year, something he would very much like to see happen again.

The 27-year-old is a mad Richmond supporter and has played football since he was five years old and brings with him a family history of playing VFL down south.

"I guess I try to be a role model for all the younger blokes,” he said. "I am in the older percentage of our young side.

"My personal motto I bring on the field is 'look after your mates'.

"The Mackay City Hawkes have always been the ones to beat as they have played in the last seven or so grand finals, we look forward to playing them again this year.

"This preseason we've started match scenarios earlier than normal so our match fitness is picking up.”

Describing the team environment in the Whitsundays as a "bunch of mates playing for mates”, Roach encourages more to join the side.

"We are hoping to field a reserve side this year, more the merrier, you don't have to have a footy history; I've played with league boys who pick it up quickly.”

Hailing from a recent stint in rugby 7s, Lea Piccinelli steps up to the plate as the new women's captain after falling in love with playing AFL last season and brings with her high hopes for this year.

"My goals for this season are to get a few more wins under the Sea Eagles' belt and we are definitely aiming to make finals,” she said.

As a leader, Piccinelli firmly believes in having the trust and respect of her team.

"The team need to be able to look to their captain for guidance and trust the decisions they are making,” she said.

"I bounce off my team so I don't see it as just me making all the decisions or all the talk, I'll use my teammates and bounce and build from their ideas or decisions too.

"Communication is key and you have to be a good role model and display high standards on and off the field I believe.”

Looking ahead, Piccinelli said Baker's Creek would continue the friendly rivalry from last season and the team aimed to "give them a run for their money.”

"Actually I think we will be giving all teams a run for their money this year.”

"I'd like to thank Darren Jackson our coach for all the hard work he has put into the girls team both last season and this season.

"And if there are any girls keen to give it a go please come down and see us on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6pm at the PCYC oval.”