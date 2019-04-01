Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Erin Phillips added to her grand final awards when she was crowned AFLW MVP. (Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos)
Erin Phillips added to her grand final awards when she was crowned AFLW MVP. (Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos)
AFL

Phillips scoops top AFLW award

by Nick Smart
1st Apr 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADELAIDE Crows superstar Erin Phillips has capped a stellar season by being awarded the AFLW Players' MVP award.

Phillips, who suffered a serious knee injury in her side's grand final win over Carlton on Sunday, polled 143 votes to claim the prize ahead of Fremantle's Kiara Bowers (107 votes) and Collingwood's Ashleigh Brazill (85 votes).

Phillips was not at the presentation ceremony in Melbourne to accept her award following her shattering ACL injury.

"It's a truly humbling experience to be voted by your peers as the most valuable player in the league," Phillips said.

"Individual accolades don't sit that well with me because it's your teammates and coaches who help you get to the level but I'm proud of what I've been able to achieve in my AFLW career so far.

"There's a huge amount of talent running around in the AFLW and it's increasing every year. The future of the competition is brighter than ever and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Fellow Crow Chelsea Randall took home the most courageous player award, beating out Fremantle's Kiara Bowers and Blue Brianna Davey.

Erin Phillips injures her knee in the AFLW grand final. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)
Erin Phillips injures her knee in the AFLW grand final. (AAP Image/Kelly Barnes) KELLY BARNES

But Davey did not go home empty-handed, winning the best captain award by one vote with Phillips the runner-up.

Madison Prespakis, who starred for Carlton in the grand final defeat, was judged the best first-year player.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide crows afl aflw carlton erin phillips madison prespakis

Top Stories

    Man allegedly spat in face of staff member

    Man allegedly spat in face of staff member

    Crime Police are looking for a man who allegedly spat in the face of a fast food staff member.

    • 1st Apr 2019 5:05 PM
    The future of BIG W in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon The future of BIG W in the Whitsundays

    Business It's the largest department store in the region.

    Man caught drink-driving while going to friend's aid

    premium_icon Man caught drink-driving while going to friend's aid

    Crime 'As a young man, his thought was to find his friend.'

    LEGS ELEVEN: Jobs available in the Whitsundays region

    LEGS ELEVEN: Jobs available in the Whitsundays region

    News Are you thinking about finding a new job?