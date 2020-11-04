AFP agent questioned over investigation into fugitive’s mum

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony. Photo: Janessa Ekert

UPDATE 7PM: AN AUSTRALIAN Federal Police officer who gave evidence in the trial against the mum of Mackay fugitive Markis Scott Turner admitted the agency did not disclose “relevant” information to her legal team citing privacy.

Elizabeth Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury over allegations she helped her son flee the country ahead of his cocaine smuggling trial.

The AFP allege she lied when she told the Brisbane Supreme Court on April 21, 2016 her son had been depressed and suicidal for six months before his August 2015 disappearance and she believed he had taken his own life.

Defence barrister Saul Holt, for Mrs Turner, questioned federal agent Kirsten Deveney over what inquiries were made to establish whether or not Mr Turner had been suicidal as his mother had said.

Agent Deveney told Mackay District Court she “spoke to friends” including one man in particular, but did not take a statement.

“He had no idea what happened to him and I’m not sure what purpose it would serve,” she said.

Mr Holt suggested the man had told police information consistent with Mr Turner being suicidal and questioned why the AFP did not take a statement.

“We knew he had not committed suicide,” Agent Deveney said.

“If he’s exhibiting those signs that might be relevant to the question of whether Mrs Turner believed that he was at risk of committing suicide,” Mr Holt said.

Agent Deveney indicated she was not sure what he meant.

“You do understand that you charged Mrs Turner with lying about genuinely believing that her son committed suicide,” Mr Holt said.

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner, from Mackay.

“So if there was evidence you had from speaking to people which demonstrated that he was doing things and showing signs which might in fact indicate that he was suicidal, why would that not be relevant?”

When Mr Holt said the AFP did not disclose this man’s material until it was asked for “a few weeks ago”, Agent Deveney said the AFP has “an obligation to keep that information private”.

“Are you actually saying that’s the reason why relevant material … was not provided to us, for some concern for privacy?” Mr Holt asked.

“At the time yes,” Agent Deveney said.

Mr Holt asked if there had been anyone else and Agent Deveney said yes.

Mrs Turner’s legal team attempted to poke holes in the AFP’s investigation into the 66 year old woman.

The court heard a $1000 withdrawal from her account had been made in Mackay on July 27, 2015, a date when Mrs Turner was in Poland.

Mr Holt also highlighted three transactions totalling $77,000 and asked if any inquiries had been made with the bank for the underlying documents for those transactions.

Agent Deveney said no.

“Have you become aware through the course of your work on this file that Markis Turner was involved in the buying and selling of equipment?” Mr Holt asked.

Agent Deveney said no. She also told the court no inquiries were made to determine exactly how much and when Mrs Turner paid large sums of money for Mr Turner’s legal fees.

Mr Holt told the court in a number of documents purportedly signed by his client the actual signature appeared to be different.

Mr Holt said the AFP did not “drill into those to see whether they were actually Liz Turner or somebody using Liz Turner’s name of details”.

“I don’t think that’s fair,” Agent Deveney said.

Mr Holt questioned whether specific handwriting analysis was ever done on signatures assumed to be that of Mrs Turner, and the AFP agent said no.

The trial continues tomorrow.

UPDATE 2.30PM: A JURY heard the mother of a Mackay fugitive tearfully tell the supreme court she believed her son had taken his own life.

Elizabeth Anne Turner had put up $70,000 in cash and a $450,000 surety to secure her son’s bail following his arrest in 2011.

Markis Scott Turner is accused of being the kingpin of a cocaine cartel and fled Australia on a yacht named Shangri-La in August 2015 before his drug smuggling and trafficking trial the next month.

The Australian Federal Police alleged Mrs Turner helped her son abscond the country and then lied to the Brisbane Supreme Court during an application in relation to her surety on April 21, 2016.

Mrs Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of giving false testimony to the supreme court.

A recording of that roughly 90-minute hearing was played in Mackay District Court today.

Mrs Turner is heard telling the court the last words her son told her were, “Mum I’m so sorry, I’m sorry”.

She said Mr Turner had been depressed and suicidal for about six months before he went missing around the same time she and her husband took a three-week road trip to Western Australia in about August 2015.

Mrs Turner said she had physically seen her son in the driveway of his home about a week before she left on the trip and she may have spoken to him on the phone not long after that.

Under questioning by the commonwealth prosecutor the court heard Mrs Turner had bankrolled her son’s legal fees to the tune of about $800,000.

“I wanted to see if we could get a lesser charge,” she said.

“I did what any mother would do that cared for her children.”

Mrs Turner told the court she did not have a phone with her during the trip as she had left it at her business premises the Mount Coolon Hotel.

She said “I never take a phone with me” on trips.

“I don’t need a phone,” she told the court.

She said the usual practice was for people to contact her employee and she checked in every few days by ringing from a payphone.

Mrs Turner told the court after she had returned home she found her husband’s mobile phone switched off in the centre console.

When Mrs Turner was pushed about why she went on trip knowing her son was in a fragile mental state, she said she had to accept that he might end his own life

“What was I going to do,” she said.

Today the jury also heard evidence a company by the name of Markis Turner Investments changed its name to Rural Trade Services Pty Ltd on May 15, 2015 and it was transferred into Mrs Turner’s name as the sole director.

A document was also displayed to the court showing the Shangri-La was re-registered in Poland under the name Diogenes on August 11, 2015.

The trial continues.

INITIAL: THE Australian Federal Police had been “bugging” Elizabeth Anne Turner’s phone on and off for two years when her son was arrested in the Philippines.

Markis Turner was arrested for high level cocaine smuggling and trafficking in 2011 and fled the country four years later in August 2015 to avoid his supreme court trial.

He was arrested on September 15, 2017 in Manila.

Mackay District Court heard five days later Mrs Turner received a Foreign Affairs and Trade Department phone call, that the AFP tapped, informing her of her son’s capture.

The court previously heard Mrs Turner told police in February 2016 she believed her son had taken his own life, which she later repeated to the supreme court in April that year.

Mrs Turner is charged with helping her son flee the country and lying to the supreme court. She has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and giving false testimony.

Elizabeth Anne Turner leaving Brisbane Supreme Court in 2016 where she is accused of giving false testimony.

In an audio recording played for the jury, Mrs Turner is heard initially pretending to be her sister when the case worker first called before saying “Mmm” when she was told the call was at the request of her son.

“He’s asked me to call you and advise you that he has been arrested in Manila … and that occurred on September 15,” the case worker said.

“Oh okay,” Mrs Turner said.

The court heard Mrs Turner was told embassy staff had arranged to visit Mr Turner on September 26 and they would get written permission to be able to update her on his case.

The case worker told Mrs Turner her son had been charged in the Philippines for conspiracy to import commercial quantities of border controlled drugs – drug trafficking – which had a maximum penalty of life.

The court heard this was inaccurate and that Mr Turner had been arrested in Manila, but it was in relation to his Australian drug charges.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines on September 15, 2017, two years after he fled the country against of his drug smuggling and trafficking trial.

Mrs Turner is heard asking the case worker to relay back what her son “needs us to do”.

The court heard after this call Mrs Turner phoned her daughter and her husband. The AFP also intercepted those calls which were played for the jury.

Mrs Turner could be heard telling her daughter to call her back on another phone. About 20 minutes later she rang her husband and said she “got some bad news”.

Under questioning from defence barrister Saul Holt, who represents Mrs Turner, AFP agent Justin Trembath told the court the AFP had been “bugging” Mrs Turner’s phone on and off since October 2015.

Mr Holt asked Mr Trembath if he had been aware that, on the day of his arrest, Mr Turner had been allocated a local lawyer in the Philippines.

“I don’t recall that,” the federal agent said.

“Are you aware of any capacity for Markis Turner to contact any of the family or anyone else in the world or in Australia between September 15 and 20, 2017?” Mr Holt asked.

“I’m not aware if he had the ability or not,” Mr Trembath said.

Mr Trembath told the court he had no idea what information Mrs Turner received between September 15 and 20, 2017.

Mr Trembath said he believed only phone numbers associated with Mrs Turner had been tapped.

The case against Markis Scott Turner

A MACKAY jury in the trial against Elizabeth Turner heard details about the Australian Federal Police case against her alleged cocaine kingpin son.

Federal agent Justin Trembath took over as the case officer in 2010. The following year, 2011, Markis Scott Turner was arrested and charged with drug smuggling and trafficking.

Mackay District Court heard the first warrant was issued in late 2009.

Brisbane barrister Saul Holt, who represents Mrs Turner, asked if the allegations against his client’s son involved him planning “a sophisticated importation and trafficking of cocaine scheme” that involved recruiting Colombian nationals to come to Australia to be part of the process of manufacturing and producing the drug.

Markis Turner. Picture: Ross Irby / Daily Mercury

Mr Trembath said “yes”.

“He pretends in effect on the AFP’s allegations that those Colombian nationals were employees of his business,” Mr Holt said.

“That’s correct,” Mr Trembath said.

“And even puts them through English language schools,” Mr Holt said.

“That’s correct,” the federal agent said.

Mr Holt questioned Mr Trembath on a plan for suspending the cocaine in hydraulic oil so it could be imported under the pretence of being used for mining equipment.

“I don’t believe he (Mr Turner) came up with that idea but that was what the syndicate used,” Mr Trembath said.

The court heard there were allegations Mr Turner was involved in setting up laboratories to extract the cocaine from the hydraulic oil.

“Yes he purchased chemicals and rented a property,” Mr Trembath said.

Mr Holt referred to allegations Mr Turner had set up “ready-to-go” trafficking networks in Sydney and Melbourne with “links to some pretty serious crooks in both those places”.

Mr Trembath said that was correct.

So far 12 witnesses have given evidence, three more remain for the prosecution case.

The trial continues later this morning.