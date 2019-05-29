After 40 years of police work O'Connell to put down badge

After a 40-year career in the Queensland police force, Inspector Steve O'Connell will retire from Whitsunday Police Station on July 5.

AFTER 40 years in the police force to the day, Whitsunday Police Station Inspector Steve O'Connell will put down his badge for good on July 5.

Dedicating 31 of his 40 years as a police officer to the Mackay district, Insp O'Connell started his tenure as a police cadet in 1977 before being sworn in as a police officer in July 1979 in Brisbane.

Motivated to join the police force to do something for victims of crime and "get the bad guys”, he said he had enjoyed a long and diverse career.

"I liked my detective work, but I've liked all aspects of my job - the community-based roles, catching criminals and getting some justice for victims,” he said.

"There's been twists and turns, even though it's been 40 years, no day is the same, there is something a little bit different each day right through those 40 years.”

Spending time in Mackay in 1980, Insp O'Connell was soon offered the opportunity to relieve surrounding rural stations.

His first place to land was Cannonvale Station, where he become one of only two officers in the station which opened the year prior to his arrival.

Now retiring from the same post, Insp O'Connell said he was leaving a much different station.

"There is a massive difference that has occurred in those 40 years - there were no police officers here prior to 1979 and this area was basically a seaside village,” he said.

After spending some time relieving in Cannonvale, Insp O'Connell did the same in Proserpine where he said his "lifelong connection with the area” was built.

"It was the people I met here, and I liked the area,” he said.

After a nine-year stint from 1982 in the Gold Coast working mostly in detective work, and seeing a total of 82 murder scenes, the opportunity arose for Insp O'Connell to return to the area as a Detective Sergeant in Mackay.

"I'd always wanted to come back and during that time in the Gold Coast I had gotten married and had children and didn't think the Gold Coast was the best place to raise them, so I thought Mackay was a good opportunity and was lucky to get the promotion,” he said.

From Mackay, the father of six with wife, Cannonvale local Julieanne, moved to Finch Hatton where he was sergeant in charge for seven years before being promoted to Senior Sergeant in Proserpine in 2002.

Insp O'Connell would finally make it to his retiring station in 2006 when he became the Whitsunday Police Station Senior Sergeant before officially being promoted to Inspector in 2015 after four years as relieving Acting Inspector.

After working alongside Insp O'Connell for close to 10 years, Whitsunday Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nathan Blain said it would be sad to see him go.

"It's going to be a big loss to see him go but it is definitely a well-deserved retirement from the police force,” he said.

"He's been a great boss and work colleague, was always more than happy to help and share his words of wisdom and advice.

"I'm going to miss our working relationship but lucky for us he is staying in the area.”

Maintaining a passion for justice throughout his career, Insp O'Connell said he would not miss everything about his job as a police officer.

"I won't miss the death and carnage, the horrendous things humans can do to each other, and road crashes,” he said.

With the countdown on to his last day on the job, Insp O'Connell said the thing he was most looking forward to about retirement was taking a break from his incessant schedule.

"I'm looking forward to handing back my work phone and not being on call, and taking a bit of a break,” he said.

For anyone who knows or worked with Insp O'Connell, a farewell will be held at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Saturday, July 6, from 6.30pm.

Anyone who knows him or has worked with him is invited.