After a two year trial, this business is closing

TELSTRA will be leaving Bowen after a two-year trial was deemed unsuccessful.

The announcement came last week, with an email being sent to customers saying that the Bowen Telstra Store, located in Centrepoint Plaza, will cease trading after Friday.

Locals said they were upset by the announcement, describing it a loss for the community and complimented the hard work of the Bowen Telstra team.

Residents will now need to make the trip south to Whitsunday Plaza in Cannonvale or north to Ayr to receive in-store assistance.

Telstra regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the Bowen store was licenced by the same franchisee as the Whitsunday store.

"The Telstra 'pop-up' store in Bowen was operated by the Whitsunday licensee on a short-term trial basis,” Ms Cliffe said.

"Due to a number of factors, the trial proved unsuccessful.

"Customers can continue to visit Telstra stores in Whitsunday or Ayr, or use our services online at www.telstra.com.au.”

A spokeswoman for Telstra said that the move wasn't taken lightly, however it was no longer financially viable for the Bowen branch to trade.

"Some of our Telstra stores are run by Telstra directly, and some are franchised out,” the spokeswoman said.

"The Bowen branch is a franchised store, which means it works like any other small business in the community.

"Small businesses are doing it tough in the region, and unfortunately the Bowen branch was struggling in its trial period, and it didn't become economically viable to keep its doors open.

"We have lots of ways for customers to connect with us without going to a physical store, and we hope that people will use these services where possible.”