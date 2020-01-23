Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude has struck off Alaska, followed by more than 30 aftershocks within the same region over the next two hours.
An earthquake measuring 6.2 in magnitude has struck off Alaska, followed by more than 30 aftershocks within the same region over the next two hours.
Breaking

Aftershocks follow earthquake off Alaska

23rd Jan 2020 7:46 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 81km west of the city of Adak in Alaska at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey has said.

There was no danger of a tsunami, the National Tsunami Warning Center based in Palmer, Alaska said.

The quake on Thursday was followed by more than 30 aftershocks of magnitudes in the range of 2.1 and 3.9 within two hours in the same Aleutian Island region, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Adak is the westernmost city not only in Alaska but in the United States. It is about 2100km southwest of Anchorage and has a population of about 300.

It is a very seismically active area, with many earthquakes and active volcanoes.

aftershocks alsaka earthquake

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Powerful words: Daughter shares late mother's poem about Ada

        premium_icon Powerful words: Daughter shares late mother's poem about Ada

        Environment 50 years after the storm struck, Glenda Vickers reveals a special handwritten poem written by her mum Margaret Tappenden that reflects on Cyclone Ada.

        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn tomorrow

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds...

        ’Little odd’: Drugs found in early morning police stop

        premium_icon ’Little odd’: Drugs found in early morning police stop

        Crime A man has narrowly avoided jail after he was found with drugs in a car he was...

        CRIME WRAP: Drug-affected youths caught on Prossie street

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Drug-affected youths caught on Prossie street

        News Rundown of police activity and charges around Proserpine this week.