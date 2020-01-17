Menu
Ag projects offered a $250K kickstart

Jorja McDonnell
16th Jan 2020 8:18 AM

AGRICULTURAL projects with job-creating potential could garner up to $250,000 in grant money to get started, and those in drought affected areas are being encouraged to put their hat in the ring.

The application deadline for the Rural Economic Development Grants program has been extended for the benefit of those affected by bushfire and drought, and agricultural businesses now have until Friday, January 24 to put in their proposal for a project that is ready to go and will create jobs in their community.

"We have seen producers and rural businesses affected during bushfires and natural disaster over the summer season and beyond, while more than 67% of the state is drought declared," state agriculture minister Mark Furner said.

"Under the first round of grants, $3.3 million was distributed to support projects that will create up to 600 jobs and help 15 rural businesses to expand.

"That's why our Rural Economic Development Grants are so important. They help existing agricultural businesses to value-add and expand their capacity and create more jobs in rural communities."

Rural Economic Development Grants provide co-contributions up to $250,000 for food and agricultural businesses to support 'shovel-ready' projects which create jobs related to value added primary production, and provide significant economic benefits to rural and regional communities.

The RED Grant program is funded for a total of $10 million over three years; the current offering is round two of the funding, with round three set to be available later this year.

The program is administered by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) on behalf of the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

For more information see www.qrida.qld.gov.au/current-programs/redgrants or Freecall 1800 623 946.

agriculture local employment rural economic development grant
Charleville Western Times

