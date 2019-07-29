Aged care facility's multi-million dollar makeover

FIT FOR ROYALTY: The new rooms will have a focus on resident happiness and wellbeing.

FIT FOR ROYALTY: The new rooms will have a focus on resident happiness and wellbeing. Andrew Rankin

THE signatures are done and the tools ready to move on the Murroona Gardens Stage 3 development.

The $4.5m renovation is set to complete a suite of infrastructure works for the aged care facility.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in late August with a planned completion of May 2020.

The construction of Stage 3 has been assisted by a $1.5m grant through the federal government's Regional Jobs and Investment Program and will see the finalisation of more than $15m worth of investment into bringing the facility up to modern standards.

The upgrades include the major refurbishment of the currently outdated Wattle wing into a new 10-bed care house, incorporating six single bedrooms with shared ensuites and four single suite bedrooms with individual ensuites.

A renovation to the current day therapy centre will occur to allow for an increased focus on wellness and reablement, as well as an additional cafe and outside seating area.

An extension will be added to the administration office, as well as a new entryway.

Additionally, new interview and consultation rooms will be built that can be used for health appointments or family inductions.

SIGNED: Paynters Queensland general manager Brett Johnston, Ross Meier, Dawson MP George Christensen, Gary Martin and Murroona Gardens CEO Greg Pollard sign off on the next stage of the Murroona Gardens development. Jordan Gilliland

Murroona Gardens chief executive officer Greg Pollard said that he was very excited to get to the next step of modernising the aged care facility.

"This renovation will allow Murroona Gardens to really continue to provide amazing services and focus on providing wellness and reablement to all of our residents," Mr Pollard said.

"These renovations will really bring us in line with all modern standards as well as future proof the facility for any additions that may need to be done.

"The money granted to us by the federal government has allowed us to be able to do this, otherwise it might just never have happened."

Mr Pollard said that new additions, such as the interview and consultation rooms, will not only assist residents greatly with video conferencing, but also the whole facility.

"When one of our residents needs to go to a hospital like Proserpine or Mackay for an appointment, it can be very stressful for them," he said.

"Additionally we need to send a nurse in the vehicle with them, which then means we need to replace that staff member.

"WIth the use of teleconferencing we can lessen that burden and put that money back into the residents wellbeing".

Dawson MP George Christensen who had fought for the $1.5m Regional Jobs and Investment funding said it was important for Murroona Gardens to have the grant.

"The plan we can now deliver for the residents of this facility is amazing," Mr Christensen said.

"The foresight of the board to bring this facility up to this level is fantastic and will mean that Bowen has a truly world-class facility.

"It's important to keep these regional centres open so that locals can remain close with their families no matter the circumstances."

The work will be undertaken by Paynters Queensland, with Mr Pollard saying he was very happy to confirm a significant portion of the project going to local tradespeople and suppliers.