Aged care give thanks for selfless acts of kindness

THANKS: Murroona Gardens paid their thanks and acknowledgment to Merle Jochheim and Paddy and Jayne O'Regan on Wednesday, January 8 for their donations and contributions over the years.

THANKS: Murroona Gardens paid their thanks and acknowledgment to Merle Jochheim and Paddy and Jayne O'Regan on Wednesday, January 8 for their donations and contributions over the years.

THEY may have the handed over the rein’s of their iconic bakery business, but there is still praise flowing in for the O’Regan and Jochheim family.

A special appreciation event was held at the Murroona Gardens Aged Care facility today to give tribute to the hard work the family had done over the years.

Jayne and Paddy O’Regan hung up their baker’s hat at Jochheims Pies for the final time in November last year, after two decades of ownership.

Prior to their purchase Mrs O’Regan’s parents Darcy and Merle Jochheim, purchased the bakery from Darcy’s uncle Stan.

Gary Martin, Murroona Gardens board chairman said the bakery had enjoyed a long standing connection with the aged care facility.

“I remember in 1973 when the new shop was put there, and from such humble beginnings the family has continued to serve the community and Murroona Gardens,” he said.

HUMBLE PIE: Jayne and Paddy O'Regan have sold Jochheims Pies as they focus on health and family.

“What we’re acknowledging is the service that the Jochheims has given over many years, giving so much to our residents to make their lives better and done without thanks, glory or acknowledgment.”

Mr Martin said often over the years he had known of many in the community who, when suffering a difficult or tragic time, would ‘more often than not’ find pies and pastries delivered to their door.

“This is the value of the community and it’s support,” he said.

“These things are often forgotten in the community, and we want to say thank you.”

Murroona Gardens CEO Greg Pollard thanked the Jochheim family for their support and allowing them to be a part of their ‘extended family’.

“They’ve been such an amazing supporter, allowing our residents to come down once or twice a month and enjoy pies and coffees,” he said.

“Following the sale, we just wanted to thank them officially from the whole of our community.”

He said one of the residents favourite contributions was three dozen scones brought ‘religiously’ every Thursday.

The O’Regan’s and Mrs Jochheim said they never did anything for ‘acknowledgment’.

“We just appreciate being able to help the community, it’s always been such an important part of Jochheims to us,” Mrs O’Regan said.

“It wasn’t because we wanted thanks, it was our pleasure.”

Mrs Jochheim said she still subconsciously drove to Jochheim’s when she came to town, and considered many of her customers over the years as part of her family.