Agents warn of tough rental market

RESIDENTS across the Whitsundays have reported rental shortages in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie but local real estate agents have said it's just the trend of the current market.

Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale said after having about 25 properties ready to move into prior to the cyclone, they only had a few rental properties currently available.

"Post-Cyclone Debbie we now have no houses to rent and only about two apartments available,” he said. "We expect these will fill in the next two weeks and we will have a zero per cent vacancy rate.”

PRD Whitsunday principal Christie Leet agreed that the rental market had already been "tight” before Cyclone Debbie hit.

"Rental vacancy has been declining quite steadily over the last 12 months.

"Pre-cyclone, there would have been a handful of houses in the Whitsunday coast available for rent and there would be none now. It's tight and it's going to continue to be tight,” he said.

Mr Beale and Mr Leet agreed that vacancy rates were already dropping and that the cyclone only served to speed the market up.

Regarding some people's claims of high rental prices in the aftermath of the cyclone, Mr Beale said it was about supply and demand.

"Apartments were $600 a week at the top of the market during the GFC. Prior to the cyclone we were probably looking at $400-450 and now probably $500-550,” he said. "Tenants have had a good run for a lot of years.”

Mr Beale said tenants needed to be mindful that a lot of problems were out of their hands as insurance companies and assessors finished their work.

Mr Leet had some advice for current rental tenants.

"If you're a tenant I think you've got two choices, one is you should think about buying as now is an exceptional time to buy,” he said. "If you choose not to buy I think you should take a long-term position in your property because rents are going to rise.”