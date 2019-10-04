Menu
MAGPIE CULL: Police have advised the community that specially trained officers will be shooting some dangerous magpies at Casino.
Crime

MAGPIES TO BE SHOT: Police target aggressive birds

Alison Paterson
by
4th Oct 2019 9:16 AM
SPECIALLY trained police officers will be shooting magpies who have been attacking people and they want to community to know this is a last resort.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said the officers will be in Casino today to put down the birds.

"The police who are undertaking this work are not general duties officers," he said.

"They are specially trained to euthanise animals as painlessly and quickly as possible."

Act Sgt Henderson said the public should not be alarmed if they see police shooting at these incidents - or to think the police have not considered other options to curtail the swooping birds.

He said these specially trained officers take every precaution.

"We want the public to know that as police we all have pets, we all love and respect animals and wildlife," he said.

"But we cannot have the community in danger from these birds, a senior lady was attacked and hospitalised in Lismore last year."

The incident which occurred in East Lismore in September 2018 involved a swooping magpie which residents said made the afraid to walk down the street.

In NSW last month a cyclist frantically trying to avoid a magpie, has died after he careened off the bike path and smashed into a fence and sustained serious head injuries.

Despite the actions of emergency services the man died in hospital.

casino crime editors picks lismore magpies police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

