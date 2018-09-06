Agnes mum wins Mumpreneur award for baby clothing business

Agnes Water's Daniela Norton has won an AusMumpreneur Award for her online business Lil' Puppets.

AGNES Water's Daniela Norton has been dubbed one of Australia's best mumpreneurs.

Ms Norton took home the win for AusMumpreneur Award's Retail Business Excellence during the recent ceremony held in Melbourne.

The founder of baby clothing boutique Lil' Puppet said taking out the top prize for her quality baby girl clothing line was an "adrenaline rush" and inspired her more than ever.

"Working as a mumpreneur can be very lonely at the best of times," she said.

"Being recognised and rewarded for all the hard work that pours into being a mumpreneur is amazing.

"But the best part is, we do not just represent ourselves but the many women that are out there, trying to juggle motherhood and running your own business.

"I hope that I can encourage and inspire other mums to hold on to their dreams even when times are tough."

Ms Norton first started sewing in 2015 to help create suitable clothing for her baby daughter, who was born with hip dysplasia.

She went from sewing sleeping bags to beautiful outfits.

After noticing a need for affordable, quality baby clothing, she launched her online business.

AusMumpreneur Network co-founder Katy Garner said the number of women starting businesses had continued to grow in the past 12 months.

She said of the 668,670 women operating a small business in Australia, 47 per cent were mums with children at home.

"We are delighted that Daniela Norton has won this award, she has created an outstanding business and is an inspirational role model," Ms Garner said.