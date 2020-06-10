Menu
PROMISE: Dawson MP George Christensen, Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman Paul McLaughlin and Queensland Senator Matthew Canavan discussed the Urannah Dam project in Bowen. Photo: Monique Preston
Politics

Agreement brings forward Urannah Dam cash

Ashley Pillhofer
10th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
THE Urannah Dam project is one step closer to reality after State and Federal governments reached agreement on construction milestones overnight.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack signed off on the agreement, which will speed up project milestones and allow the release of funds.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the billion-dollar project would be shovel-ready in about 12 months.

Urannah Creek, west of Mackay, the site of the proposed dam, Picture: Contributed
The proposed Central Queensland dam - the only water infrastructure project in North Queensland that has attracted private investment - is expected to deliver more than 1800 jobs, improve water security across 20,000 hectares of prime agricultural land and provide cheaper power in North Queensland.

Mr Christensen said communities in Bowen, Collinsville and the Whitsundays were set to benefit.

"Urannah Dam is the most advanced dam project in the state," he said.

The Urannah Dam project is one step closer to reality after State and Federal governments reached agreement on construction milestones. Picture: Contributed
"There's an awful lot of work going on to lay the groundwork for construction, and with the necessary agreement between the state and federal governments on both the significance of this dam and the ability of the project team to meet development timeframes, we can rest assured this project is happening."

Last month the Queensland Government classified Urannah Dam as a 'co-ordinated project' of state significance.

You can find out more about the Urannah Dam project via a series of regular virtual public information sessions - follow @BowenRiverUtilities on Facebook for more details.

