Rugby League

AIC rugby league schedule for this weekend

by Kyle Pollard
24th Aug 2019 7:45 AM

 

After a week off the AIC rugby league competition returns today with Iona College hosting at their Wynnum campus.

And we will again be livestreaming the action from three games starting from midday.

Check out the full schedule below and click the media player above to see some of the highlights from the last match we covered, between Marist Ashgrove and St Lauries.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 4 GAMES

*Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

*St Laurence's College v Padua College

*St Edmund's College v Marist College Ashgrove

Bye: Villanova College

FULL SCHEDULE

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30am: Year 9 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

2.40pm: Open (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

