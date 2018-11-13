Guerra hints at Klemmer joining Knights

Bulldog David Klemmer is reportedly close to signing with the Knights.

Knights lock Aidan Guerra admits David Klemmer would be an ideal signing for Newcastle, but the club aren't getting ahead of themselves.

Klemmer has been heavily linked to a move to the Novocastrians and Guerra can't help but be excited at the prospect of running out with the Test prop.

"We played against him last year and he ran at me and I didn't like it," Guerra said.

"So hopefully he is wearing the same colour jersey next year, so he can do that to other sides."

Guerra and his Knights teammates have been following the media reports and he admits it is difficult not to get caught up in the hype.

"We are just waiting to see what happens," Guerra said.

"He is obviously going to be a great acquisition for the team, if we can get him across the line."

However Guerra knows that things can change quickly in rugby league and he is not about to start counting his chickens just yet.

David Klemmer would be a welcome addition to the Knights, according to Aidan Guerra.

"If you've been around footy long enough you know that nothing is certain and we won't get too far ahead of ourselves, until he shows up and we see his big bald head," Guerra said.

One thing Guerra is certain of however is his side's ambition to play finals footy in 2019.

The Knights improved to 11th in 2018, after coming into the year on the back of three straight wooden spoons.

However Guerra knows that for the players and their fans a return to finals footy is vital next season.

"We are a side now that is aiming to do it every week, so we are not going to settle for one or two good games this year and we want to get some consistency there," Guerra said.

"I'd probably say anything but finals next year is a fail.

"We've showed the potential we've got, but if you don't reach your potential it is just a waste.

"We definitely have a side full of players that can get us there, but if we are not in the top eight it doesn't count for much."