Aimer reopens to Treasure at Port of Airlie event

Owner of Aimer Accessorys, Meredith Moloney at the Port of Airlie Shop.

IT'S eight days after the devastation of Cylone Debbie has turned your life upside down.

You still have no electricity or running water.

Out of nowhere, the clouds roll in and more rain comes tumbling down.

What do you do?

If you're Meredith Moloney you rejoice, take off your clothes, and have a 'natural' shower on your balcony.

"I had the most beautiful shower in all my life in the lovely warm rain," the Port of Airlie retailer said.

"I took the shampoo out on the balcony and my husband said, 'You can't do that!' And I said, 'Nobody's going to see me.' Two minutes later he came and joined me'."

Julie Adriaans, Theresa Buxton and Anya Dawson at the Port of Airlie promotion on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Today Ms Moloney got to celebrate again - this time to mark the reopening of her business, Aimer Fashion & Accessories.

From 10am she hosted a morning tea to officially launch a new beginning for her Port of Airlie business.

The occasion was held alongside the Port of Airlie big draw for a major prize in the $10,000 in Treasure at Port of Airlie event.

Ms Moloney said she would especially like to honour the local tradies who worked so hard on restoring her shop, including electrician Andrew Pearson, Total Sealing Works, and Plants Whitsundays.

"Please use local services, butchers, farmers markets and electricians. Buy as much as you can locally. We need to put money back into our businesses. If you want these shops to stay open in Airlie, we need to support them," she said.

Meredith Moloney and Donna Fornasiero at the Port of Airlie on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

After the cyclone waters resided, Ms Moloney was left with carpets that were ruined.

"It's the tropics, and after 15 days of no air-conditioning, the carpets were just mould. The stock was destroyed," she said.

Like many others, her business has been closed for three months.

"The biggest thing has been the aftermath," she said.

"That's been a real struggle. I've had no wage for three months, but luckily my husband works full-time so we're a lot better off than some people."

Ms Moloney said she'd given her shop a complete overhaul, and was excited with the results.

"It was a disaster, but look at what I've got."

The Hit 100.3 team Johno, Flynn Homes, Matt Reynolds with Natasha Beverstock and Tolita Dukes at the Port of Airle promotion event on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Although the past few months have been challenging, Ms Moloney has made new friends and connections with others in her community.

"At the recovery station at Cannonvale State School, nobody was on their phones ... everyone was talking," she said.

"There were two couples there from overseas helping out who had never seen anything like the Aussie spirit.

"We all had fun. We had a laugh. If you're busy you're not thinking about the negative."