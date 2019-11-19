Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

A thief has scaled a property in Bowen to break in overnight.

A WATCH and an iPhone were among items stolen after a thief climbed the sidewall of property in Queens Beach last night, police say.

Police say the thief was able to scale the sidewall of an elevated building by using three air conditioners fitted externally to make the climb to an open window.

The thief was then able to reach in through an open window and take several items including a silver mens Guess watch, a set of three keys on a green tag and an Apple iPhone 6.

The theft happened between 12.10am and 6am on November 18.

Police said that thieves across the Mackay Police District have shown at times a willingness to climb considerable heights for the potential opportunity to gain entry into a building or home.

They will use objects which are available in a yard, for example tables, wheelie bins, ladders or drain pipes.

Anyone who may have information about the offence is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible or Policelink on and quote the reference number QP1902286293