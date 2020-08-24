Menu
A Jabiru J160 aircraft similiar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.
AIR CRASH: Details emerge after light plane goes down in CQ

Darryn Nufer
24th Aug 2020 7:26 AM | Updated: 7:43 AM
A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after a light plane crashed near Theodore, in Central Queensland, late yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single-engine Jabiru J160 aircraft took off from Theodore Airport about 4.30pm with two people on board.

He said about 5.30pm while returning, the light plane lost power and crashed at Isla, off the Leichhardt Highway.

"The pilot has attempted an emergency landing on private property," the QPS spokesman said.

"He's landed in a remote area and it looks like the aircraft has struck some trees and overturned."

Police and emergency services crews initially had some trouble finding the location of the crash scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the female passenger, in her 60s, was flown to Toowoomba Hospital by the Rescue 500 chopper.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman was airlifted in a serious but stable condition with head and leg injuries

The male pilot, also in his 60s, was not injured in the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

BREAKING: Light plane crashes in Central Queensland

