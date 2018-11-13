Menu
Sassy reply to moaning passenger

by Ally Foster
13th Nov 2018 6:05 AM

An air stewardess's hilarious response to a moaning plane passenger apparently demanding a window seat has gone viral after being posted online.

The saga reportedly began when the unnamed man demanded to be sat next to a window seat after seeing he was in a row without one.

But the flight attendant simply drew a picture of a window on a piece of paper and stuck it on the wall next to him, according to a fellow passenger.

The witness described the exchange as they tweeted out the hilarious picture, which shows blue clouds and sea waves in the crude doodle.

The initial tweet instantly went viral, racking up over 7.7k retweets, and over 15k likes.

