Air New Zealand have dropped a stunning new day of deals.
Travel

Airline announce $9 flights

16th Aug 2019 9:17 AM

AIR New Zealand has unveiled a string of cheap fare deals, with domestic flights from $9 and international trips from $99.

The airline is offering 500 domestic flights for $9 one-way from this morning on their website.

Also on sale are 150 international flights available from $99, including one-way flights from Christchurch to the Gold Coast and Fiji.

There will also be reduced fares to Asia, other parts of Australia and the Pacific Islands as well.

The airline is launching flights from just $9.
From Auckland, $299 fares to Honolulu and $199 to Tahiti one-way are up for grabs.

Grabaseat is also offering direct flights to Singapore for $799 return and $999 return to Tokyo.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said: "If you're looking to escape the winter weather or spend time with friends or family across the country, this is your chance. We're expecting these deals will fly off the site."

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission

