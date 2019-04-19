Air rifle and machete found in car

A man found with an air rifle and a machete in his car faced Bowen Magistrates Court last week.

AN air rifle and a machete were among items found in a car pulled over by local police last month.

Dylan James Rush, 26, of Collinsville pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon, not having authority to possess explosives, failing to properly dispose of a needle and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined Rush $1000 for all of the charges.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police pulled over Rush's car at 9pm on March 17.

Rush declared a USA Meteor air rifle that was wrapped in a towel on the backseat that he said he "bought from a mate”, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told a machete was also found in the car within reach of the driver's seat.

Sgt Myors told police at the time he had just placed his possessions in the vehicle and did not think how accessible they were to him.

A plastic box with air rifle bullets in it was also found in the car, as were 24 live .410 shotgun shells, two capped used needles and a set of scales, Sgt Myors said.

Rush's solicitor, Cleo Rewald, said her client had separated from his partner on the day he was stopped by police.

"He packed his belongings to come to a friends house while she was clearing her belongings,” Mrs Rewald said.

She said the machete was "just thrown into the vehicle”.

"He really didn't think it through,” she said.

As for the air rifle, Mrs Rewald told the court Rush bought it from a mate and did not know the rules surrounding air rifles. Mrs Rewald told the court Rush had suffered post traumatic stress disorder after he spent eight years in the fire service.

After leaving the fire service two years ago he started to used drugs "initially to self-medicate”, she said.

In sentencing, Mr Muirhead said he took into account that the weapon charge was for an air rifle and not another type of gun and the explosives were bullets.