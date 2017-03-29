Men stranded after boat ran aground found safe

TWO men stranded after their vessel ran aground on rocks near Whitsunday Island have been found after a night out in Cyclone Debbie.

The crew from a water police vessel sighted the men and were able to see that they were safe and well.

A police rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) was deployed and whilst alongside the stricken vessel, the men aboard were able to lower themselves down into the RHIB.

The men have now been taken to Shute Harbour by police.

The boat washed up on rocks during Cyclone Debbie.

Earlier

AN aerial search is beginning for two men on board a vessel that ran aground on rocks near Whitsunday Island on Tuesday night.

It is believed the men were able to email family in New South Wales who in turn alerted police to their situation.

Former tropical cyclone Debbie is hindering search efforts, police said.

The State Disaster Coordination Centre has requested aerial support at first light.

Both the Whitsunday and Townsville Water Police will be deployed to assist when safe.