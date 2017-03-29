30°
News

Men stranded after boat ran aground found safe

29th Mar 2017 6:13 AM Updated: 9:25 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO men stranded after their vessel ran aground on rocks near Whitsunday Island have been found after a night out in Cyclone Debbie.

The crew from a water police vessel sighted the men and were able to see that they were safe and well.

A police rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) was deployed and whilst alongside the stricken vessel, the men aboard were able to lower themselves down into the RHIB.

The men have now been taken to Shute Harbour by police.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE

The boat washed up on rocks during Cyclone Debbie.
The boat washed up on rocks during Cyclone Debbie.

Earlier

AN aerial search is beginning for  two men on board a vessel that ran aground on rocks near Whitsunday Island on Tuesday night.

It is believed the men were able to email family in New South Wales who in turn alerted police to their situation.

Former tropical cyclone Debbie is hindering search efforts, police said.

The State Disaster Coordination Centre has requested aerial support at first light.

Both the Whitsunday and Townsville Water Police will be deployed to assist when safe.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks search whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OUR FIRST PICTURES: Proserpine pummelled by Debbie

OUR FIRST PICTURES: Proserpine pummelled by Debbie

THE monster that was Cyclone Debbie may have passed but the damage she has left behind still remains.

“It just looks like a bomb has hit this place.”

Dave Mcinnerney inspects the damage to his motel at Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach on Wednesday (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"The streets are flowing with water

Iconic Daydream Island mermaids washed into the sea

Picture of the iconic mermaids at the iconic Daydream Island Resort

Daydream Island hammered by Cyclone Debbie causing extensive damage

Cyclone Debbie's bitter battering for $2b sugar industry

A sugar cane crop at Proserpine bears the brunt of Cyclone Debbie. Picture: Liam Kidston.

More than 1100 cane growing families in cyclone's path

Local Partners

Cyclone Debbie: Make your insurance claims now, not later

INSURANCE companies are bracing themselves for an inundation of phone calls by those affected by Cyclone Debbie

OUR FIRST PICTURES: Proserpine pummelled by Debbie

Proserpine Motor Lodge was hard hit by Cyclone Debbie.

“There’s dead animals every, lots of little birds."

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson and Jake Gyllenhaal star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the original...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $485,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

Perfect Investment or first home

65 Manooka Drive, Cannonvale 4802

House 2 2 1 280,000

Set around a lush tropical pool - the Tranquile apartments offer owner occupiers and tenants alike a resort style lifestyle. With two and Three bedroom options...

Impressive Blue Gum Home, Needs a New Owner!!!

18 Blue Gum Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Behind the impressive timber entry door lies a spacious haven, just waiting for the family to fill it with life! This home features four large bedrooms all...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A/5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

Under Contrac - Price Reduction !!! Owner Says: I want this property SOLD

86/21 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 2 Under Contract

A change of plans sees the regrettable sale of this superb apartment, in the Baybreeze Complex. Ideal for an investment property or first home. These three...

Outstanding Riverfront Opportunity - Fully Furnished

706/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $459,500

Value for money and a low maintenance lifestyle, without compromising on style. This beautifully appointed fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom riverside unit...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 Contact Agent

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!