Airbnb guest turns home into meth lab

The owner of an Airbnb on Brisbane's southside who went to the property to investigate non-payment after an 80-day stay has discovered a massive methylamphetamine operation in his own home.

Police are still on the hunt for the 20-year-old woman who rented the property.

Acacia Ridge Police say the Airbnb was located at Station St, Sunnybank.

The owner visited the property last Tuesday, which is when he made the shocking discovery.

Police have uncovered a meth lab in an Airbnb on Station Rd, Sunnybank. File photo. Picture: QPS

Police executed a search warrant later that day.

Inside, police uncovered:

A note counter.

A heat sealer.

2.8kg of a crystal substance which TruNarc (handheld narcotics analyser) indicated was methylamphetamine.

$440,000 cash.

A silver revolver handgun.

A SAC automatic rifle with silencer.

Several hundred .223 calibre rounds.

Multiple digital scales.

A large amount of packaging and clip seal bags.

Three tubs of cutting agents.

A Novotel Hotel swipe card.

