Airlie Beach beauty returns to compete in Miss Swimsuit USA

BRAINS AND BEAUTY: Lara Mitton will represent Australia in the Miss Swimsuit USA International World Finals in October.

BY day she works as a veterinary nurse but by October, she could be the next Miss Swimsuit USA.

Airlie Beach beauty, Lara Mitton is returning to the Riviera Maya in Mexico to represent Australia in the Miss Swimsuit USA International Finals from October 22-29.

With the perfect combination of brains and beauty, Ms Mitton made top 20 in the World Finals in 2016 and was invited back as a wild card entry this year.

Although she was invited back in 2017, Ms Mitton decided to focus on her work commitments and give herself a break from the pageant world while competing in smaller competitions.

"It can be a bit hard, the modelling world, on someone's self-confidence,” she said. "It wasn't about having fun any more. It was about where I was placing and that's no fun.”

TOO CUTE: Veterinary nurse, Lara Mitton, wrangles two kittens dumped at the Cannonvale practice. Peter Carruthers

Ms Mitton competed in the Maxim Swimwear Model of the Year pageant in May which is the most prestigious swimwear pageant in the Southern Hemisphere. She came third and was more than happy with the result.

"It's one of the toughest comps I've ever entered and I did really well,” she said. "I just feel like I've learnt a lot about how to present myself and how to come across in an even more positive way because I'm just feeling more positive about being on stage and about myself as well.”

Ms Mitton will begin preparation for the World Finals in the months leading up to October which involves a strenuous fitness routine and an expensive diet.

As a wild card entry, Ms Mitton will be funding her own travel expenses and said she is hoping to get some local sponsors to chip in.

"Hopefully there's some local businesses that would like to jump on board and help me out and then I can spread the word a bit for those guys on my social media and while I've overseas as well,” she said.

As for the result, it's all about going where the wind takes you and doing what makes you happy.

"I absolutely love where I work, so if more comes up in the modelling industry I'd love to dive into it as much as I can but if nothing ever comes of it I'm happy where I am as well,” Ms Mitton said. "I'm happy to go with the flow and see where life takes me.”